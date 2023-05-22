Mosinee, Wis. (May 22, 2023) – The Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) will be conducting crucial emergency preparedness exercises on May 23 and 24 in an ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and security of its passengers, employees, and the surrounding community.

On the first day of the exercise, May 23, the fire and emergency response training is expected to have no impact on regular airport operations. From 8:00 am to 10:00 am and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, airport rescue and firefighting teams will train in live-fire training using a simulated aircraft fuselage. Residents and passersby may observe training fires during these times. As a precaution, clear signage will be placed on State Highway 153 to notify the public of these activities.

The following day, May 24, the airport anticipates no disruption to normal operations. CWA and several mutual aid partners will conduct a large-scale emergency response exercise on a runway featuring live fire. The training is scheduled to take place between 7:30 am and 11:30 am. To inform the public and minimize any potential concern, signage will also be placed on State Highway 153.

Please be advised that these activities are part of a controlled, pre-planned training program, not in response to any immediate danger or threat to the airport or its patrons. Residents, travelers, and airport visitors should not be alarmed if they witness unusual activity levels, including emergency vehicles and personnel.

The Central Wisconsin Airport wants to assure the public that all activities will be carried out with minimal disruption to airport operations and services. Regular flight schedules will continue to operate as usual. Any observable emergency response during this period is purely simulated and part of the training exercises.

Safety and preparedness are paramount to CWA’s operations; these drills will allow them to enhance our emergency response capabilities continually. We appreciate the public’s understanding and support in conducting these essential exercises.

