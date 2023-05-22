By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A crash that left two D.C. Everest High School students dead and two teens critically injured happened in Washington County, near West Bend, Wausau Pilot & Review has learned.

Emily Lewerenz, an 18-year-old senior, and Danny Johnson, a 16-year-old junior, both died in the May 20 crash. The students’ deaths were announced to classmates in an email sent Sunday.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s officials, the crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. May 20 at the intersection of Hwy. 144 and County Hwy. H, in the town of Farmington. Police say an 18-year-old Wausau woman was driving an SUV that was struck by a tractor-trailer livestock hauler. The SUV veered down an embankment and entered a ditch.

The driver, along with a 17-year-old Wausau teen riding in the front passenger seat, were critically injured in the crash and were taken to a hospital. Two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

The names and current conditions of the two survivors have not been released. Lewerenz and Johnson, who were riding in the back seat of the SUV, died at the scene.

Multiple livestock were in the tractor-trailer, which overturned in the crash, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor. D.C. Everest officials referred questions to Everest Metro Police Department, but Wausau Pilot & Review later learned the crash was out of the EMPD’s jurisdiction.

D.C. Everest officials are offering counseling for students at the school.