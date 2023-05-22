For Wausau Pilot & Review

HUDSON – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team won their final game of the regular season 15-7 in a nonconference contest Saturday against the Superior Spartans.

Wausau lost its opening game to Hudson 20-0.

Six different Wolfpack players scored in the win. The team was led by senior Lily Sann and junior Brooke Schaefer with four goal each. Seniors Hailey Thomas-Radant and Mia Otten, and sophomore Gabi Heuser each added a pair of goals, while freshman Alanna Rogers added a single tally.

The Wolfpack held just a 7-3 halftime lead before pouring on the offense in the second half for the win.

“It was a bittersweet moment to see the season come to an end,” said head coach Bri Marcott. “They came out against a tough team and kept fighting through the end even though the score wasn’t in our favor. The second game allowed us to end on a positive note.”

The game marked the regular-season finale for eight Wolfpack seniors, including Sann, Otten, Speichinger, Thomas-Radant, Kendra Ohde, Leo Thao and Cheyanne Kordus.

“Losing our eight seniors will be difficult to get used to,” said Marcott. “They brought amazing leadership, character and maturity whenever it was needed and immaturity when we needed it, too. As hard as it will be to see them go, I’m excited to hear about their experiences in the next chapter and how they will continue to grow.”

Hudson is currently the top ranked high school girls lacrosse team in the state. Despite the relentless offensive barrage, the Wolfpack’s senior goalie Amelia Speichinger had nine saves in the game.

“We may not have hit our goals on the scoreboard, but we absolutely hit the mark for the atmosphere the captains wanted to create for our team,” said Marcott. “Everyone was positive, hardworking, patient and supportive of each other and I believe we can continue on that trend in coming seasons.”

The team will play in a postseason conference tournament at a date and location to be determined. The team finished the regular season with an overall record of 4-13 record and a 2-4 mark in the Bay Valley Conference.

For game updates, photos and more, follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Dr. Thiel with the Bone and Joint Clinic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip, PC Portal, Wausau Oral Surgery and Wisconsin River Partners, and at the Lone Wolf level by Orthopaedic Associates of Wausau, Polito’s Pizza and WoodTrust Bank.

