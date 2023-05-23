WAUSAU – The American Red Cross seeks blood or platelets donors to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

Appointments are critical this week for people waiting for lifesaving care. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767 to schedule a time to give now.

In thanks for making and keeping appointments, the Red Cross will help donors prepare for beach days and backyard fun as the season begins:

All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.

Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.

Those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 22-June 15:

Marathon County

Mosinee

June 2: Noon – 5 p.m., Mosinee Brewing Company, 401 Fourth St.

June 23: Noon – 5 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 901 11th St.

Wausau

June 15: Noon – 5 p.m., West High School, 1200 W. Wausau Ave.

June 16: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clifton Larson Allen, 311 Financial Way, Suite 100

_______________

Oneida County

Pelican Lake

May 31: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pelican Lake Fire Department, 737 Wausau St.

Rhinelander

June 14: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cabaret Cove, 1540 Pueblo Drive

_______________

Portage County

Amherst

June 19: Noon – 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 293 S. Main St.

Plover

May 25: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Drive

June 5: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Plover Municipal Building, 2400 Post Road

Stevens Point

May 23: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

May 25: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

May 26: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

May 27: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

May 29: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

May 30: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 1: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 2: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 3: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 5: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 6: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 8: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 8: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist, 600 Wilshire

June 9: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 10: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 12: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 13: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 15: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 16: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 17: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 19: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 20: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 22: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

June 23: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

_______________

Vilas County

Eagle River

May 30: Noon – 5 p.m., St Peters Church, 5001 Highway G

_______________

Wood County

Marshfield

May 22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, 750 S. Central Ave.

May 26: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA, 410 West McMillan St.

Nekoosa

June 9: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nekoosa High School, 500 S. Cedar St.

Port Edwards

May 24: Noon – 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 990 Third St.

Wisconsin Rapids

June 12: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln High School, 1801 16th St. S.

June 16: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Wood County YMCA, 601 West Grand Ave.

June 23: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., McMillan Library, 490 E. Grand Ave.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Like this: Like Loading...