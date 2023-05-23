WAUSAU – Each month the Marathon County Public Library offers story times for children and their parents at many of its locations. These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craft making, too.

The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Thurs., June 8, 10–10:30 a.m.

Tues., June 13, 10–10:30 a.m.

Thurs., June 15, 10–10:30 a.m.

Tues., June 20, 10–10:30 a.m.

Thurs., June 22, 10–10:30 a.m.

Tues., June 27, 10–10:30 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about!

Weds., June 7, 10–11 a.m.

Weds., June 7, 11 a.m.–noon

Weds., June 14, 10–11 a.m.

Weds., June 14, 11 a.m.–noon

Weds., June 21, 10–11 a.m.

Weds., June 21, 11 a.m.–noon

Thurs., June 29, 10–11 a.m.

Thurs., June 29, 11 a.m.–noon

Special Locations

Family Story Time at Rib Mountain State Park

Join us for a special story time at Rib Mountain State Park during the Free Fun Weekend. We’ll host two story times at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. (featuring the same stories during both sessions) in the park’s amphitheater. Free entry into the park all weekend, and families are invited to come early or stay after to explore the park! For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Sat., June 3, 10-10:30 a.m.

Sat., June 3, 11-11:30 a.m.

Story Time at the Parks Park

Join MCPL this summer around the City of Wausau’s parks for outdoor story times. We will read books, sing songs, and even get the parachute out. We will be in shaded areas of the parks near the playground equipment – look for a MCPL yard sign and our parachute – and we will meet every other Monday at a different park. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Mon., June 12, 10–10:30 a.m. @ Oak Island Park (Wausau)

Mon., June 26, 10–10:30 a.m. @ Brockmeyer Park (Wausau)

Athens Branch (221 Caroline St., Athens)

Parents and caregivers are invited to join us during the summer months on the first and third Monday of the month. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. We will read books together, sing some songs, learn the ABCs, and have an alphabet coloring page available afterward.

Mon., June 5, 10:30–11 a.m.

Mon., June 19, 10:30–11 a.m.

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)

Parents and caregivers are invited to join us on the first and third Tuesday of the month at our Edgar Branch for Family Story Time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tues., June 6, 11–11:30 a.m.

Tues., June 20, 11–11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)

Bring your entire family to enjoy fresh air and fun books at outdoor story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, we’ll move indoors.

Tue., June 6, 10:30–11 a.m.

Tue., June 20, 10:30–11 a.m.

Tue., June 27, 10:30–11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)

Join us for a special story time all about kindness and togetherness as our Marathon City Branch kicks off its summer story time schedule. Come enjoy stories about kindness and togetherness. We’ll also include a special “bee kind” craft that we’ll work on together.

Thurs., June 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Family Story Time

Children of all ages and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us in Marathon City for story time each Thursday over the summer. We will read books, sing songs, and more during our 30-45 minutes together.

Thurs., June 15, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Thurs., June 22, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Thurs., June 29, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tues., June 13, 10:30-11 a.m.

Tues., June 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Stratford Branch (213201 Scholar St., Stratford)

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities. These story times will be held outside on the green space surrounding the library. In case of inclement weather, story times will be moved inside the library.

Weds., June 7, 10:30-11 a.m.

Elephant & Piggie Party

Children and families and caretakers are invited to join us as we celebrate the works of Mo Willems this summer. Our Elephant & Piggie Party will include interactive readings of some of his wonderful books combined with music and crafts. This event will be held outside the library. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside the library.

Weds., June 21, 10:30-11 a.m.

Source: Marathon County Public Library

Like this: Like Loading...