ROSHOLT – Wausau Newman Catholic had four individual girls champions and wrapped up a number of sectional berths after competition at a WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Regional on Monday at Rosholt High School.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the sectional, where the top four finishers there will move on to the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of La Crosse on June 2-3.

The Manawa girls and Shiocton boys won the regional team titles. The Newman Catholic girls took second and the boys fifth in the team standings.

Earning regional titles for the Newman Catholic girls were Evie Bates in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches), Mel Severson in the 400 meters (1:01.24), Sidney Galang in the pole vault (10-0), and Natalie Brenner in the triple jump (33-10½).

In all, the Cardinals had 21 sectional qualifiers. The sectional meet is Thursday at Marathon High School where the athletes will vie for a state meet berth.

The Newman Catholic girls had runner-up finishes from Bates in the 300 hurdles (48.50 seconds), Brecklyn Lindner in the pole vault (8-0) and the 800-meter relay team of Bates, Mallory Rozwadowski, Galang and Severson (1:50.34).

Also moving on to sectionals for the Newman girls were Severson in the long jump (third, 15-8½), Galang in the 300 hurdles (fourth, 49.03), Addison Puent in the 200 (third, 29.08), Paige Reeves in the triple jump (fourth, 31-5¼), the 3,200 relay team of Fiona MacCarthy, Olivia Fox, Brecklyn Lindner and Reeves (fourth 12:22.83), and the 1,600 relay team of Bates, Rozwadowski, Galang and Severson (third 4:14.13).

The Newman Catholic boys had three runner-up finishes as Thomas Bates was second in the triple jump (41-9¼), Nolyn Lindner took second in the 400 (52.23) and the 1,600 relay team of Bates, Ben Hardesty, Matthew Hamilton and Linder was second in 3:38.86.

Other sectional qualifiers for the Newman boys were pole vaulters Brock Gasper (third, 10-0) and Matthew Meyer (fourth, 10-0), Hardesty in the 110 hurdles (fourth, 16.14), Hamilton in the 200 (fourth, 24.31), and the 800 relay team of Bates, Hardesty, Hamilton and Lindner (third, 1:35.93).

WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Regional

May 22, at Rosholt High School

Girls

Team scores: 1. Manawa 128; 2. Wausau Newman Catholic 122; 3. Shiocton 121; 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 94; 5. Rosholt 92; 6. Stevens Point Pacelli 56; 7. Auburndale 37; 8. Iola-Scandinavia 16; 9. Northland Lutheran 12; 10. Gresham/Bowler 11.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Shiocton 132; 2. Iola-Scandinavia 100; 3. Stevens Point Pacelli 86; 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 81; 5. Wausau Newman Catholic 76; 6. Manawa 73; 7. Rosholt 69; 8. Auburndale 52; 9. Gresham/Bowler 21.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.

