Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – Davis Winter had two hits and three RBI to lead the Wausau East baseball team to an 8-3 nonconference win over Rhinelander on Monday at Stafford Field.

Ryan Rodemeier and Kolton Abraham each had two hits and an RBI, and Jed Vander Sanden drove in a pair of runs for the Lumberjacks (9-11).

Caden Werth earned the victory, striking out three in 6 2/3 innings, for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East hosts Stevens Point on Tuesday and the two teams will meet again Thursday at Stevens Point to wrap up its regular-season and Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule.

Lumberjacks 8, Hodags 3

Wausau East 011 024 0 – 8 13 0

Rhinelander 021 000 0 – 3 10 2

WP: Caden Werth. LP: Heck.

SO: Werth (6 2/3 inn.) 3, Oliver Turjaski (1/3 inn.) 1; Heck (5 inn.) 4, Vanderbunt (2 inn.) 0. BB: Werth 4, Turjaski 0; Heck 0, Vanderbunt 3.

Top hitters: WE, Ryan Rodemeier 2×4, RBI; Kolton Abraham 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Davis Winter 2×3, 3 RBI; Jed Vander Sanden 1×4, 2 RBI. R, Kurtz 3×4, 2B, RBI; Schneider 2B; Noftz 2×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 9-11; Rhinelander 7-13.

Like this: Like Loading...