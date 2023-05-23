Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin manufacturer initiated a voluntary recall this week of pot pies and quiches sold throughout the state, according to a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection news release.

Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies in Milwaukee is issuing the Class I recall of specific products sold at various stores throughout Wisconsin on or before May 19, 2023. A Class I recall indicates a “a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

Products include but are not limited to:

Beef and Stout Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping

Italian Wedding Pot Pie

Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie

Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough

Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough

Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic

Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese

Shepherds Pot Pie

Northern Porker Pot Pie

Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie

Reuben Pot Pie

Gluten Free varieties of meat pot pies

Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie

Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, state officials said. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it.