Dear editor,

As a sexual assault survivor, I write to express my strong support for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.

Marsy’s Law is an important amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution that protects crime victims’ rights, such as the right to restitution and the right to be heard in court. These are fundamental human rights.

Without Marsy’s Law, crime victims are much more likely to endure more stress, pain and trauma from their abusers, which is why the criminal justice system must protect survivors and their families as they navigate through the criminal justice process.

These strong constitutional rights are so incredibly necessary and impactful not only to me, but also other survivors. Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin gives victims an actual chance to achieve justice and for everyone to experience a fair trial.

Tammy Lorbiecki of Kronenwetter

