Wausau Pilot & Review

Police pulled a body from the waters of Black Oak Lake in Vilas County Tuesday, one day after dispatch received a call reporting an overturned canoe.

Vilas County Chief Deputy Patrick Schmidt said a caller reported seeing the canoe at about 1:45 p.m. Monday – and observed a person without a lifejacket sinking below the craft. Rescue crews combed the water until dusk before suspending the search overnight.

The body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The identity of the boater has not been released.

