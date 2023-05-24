Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – In a winner-take-all Wisconsin Valley Conference championship match, the D.C. Everest girls soccer team was up for the challenge.

Photo courtesy of Dave Junion

The Evergreens scored three first-half goals and held Marshfield to just one shot on goal in the entire game, cruising to a 3-0 win on Tuesday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

With the victory, D.C. Everest (10-5-3, 7-1-1 WVC) clinches its second-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference title and its eighth in the past 11 seasons.

Madison Sazama scored in the 12th minute on an assist from Zongshia Lo, and added another in the 32nd minute off an assist from Katie Schulz for the Evergreens.

Photo courtesy of Dave Junion

Grace Sandquist scored with less than two minutes to go before halftime off an assist from Julia Memauer to put the Evergreens up 3-0 at the intermission.

Marshfield (10-7-1, 7-2 WVC) never recovered, and although it held the Evergreens scoreless in the second half, the Tigers couldn’t muster much on defense.

Payton Bremer made eight saves in goal for Marshfield, while Makenna Kampmann had to make just one for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest hosts Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, May 30, at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Photo courtesy of Dave Junion

Like this: Like Loading...