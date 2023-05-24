Wausau Pilot & Review

A fire that swept through an Eagle River building left 22 people displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze was called in at about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Pine Street. The building will be repaired.

Investigators have not said what caused the blaze but are not considering foul play.

The American Red Cross, and Salvation Army have stepped in along with multiple groups in Vilas County to help find temporary housing for affected residents.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the shelter will be open at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Eagle River Elementary School, 1700 Pleasure Island Road in Eagle River.

“Anyone displaced by this fire is welcome to join us for a comfortable place to stay, food and other essentials,” the release states.