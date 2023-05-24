Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys golf team is heading to sectionals after finishing second at the WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Regional on Tuesday at Pine Valley Golf Course.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams qualify for the Division 3 sectional on Tuesday, May 30, at Hunters Glen Golf Course in Crivitz. The top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams at the sectional qualify for the 2023 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament at the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on June 5-6.

Neenah St. Mary Catholic edged Newman Catholic by one stroke, 343-344, to earn the regional championship. Marathon finished third with a 382 and Manawa was fourth with a 400 to earn the other two team slots at the sectional next Tuesday. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran finished eighth with a score of 443.

Newman Catholic’s Conner Krach was meet medalist and individual regional champion after firing a 1-under par 70, winning by eight strokes over St. Mary Catholic’s Spencer Lynch.

Isaac Seidel finished third with an 85, Mason Prey was ninth with a 91, Samuel Nelson shot a 98 and Owen Reeves had a 106 to round out Newman Catholic’s scoring.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran’s Konnor Mehlberg was one of the four individual sectional qualifiers after finishing in a tie for sixth with a 90.

Samuel Groeschl of Iola-Scandinavia, Samuel Guehts of Marion and Charlie Mueller of Weyauwega-Fremont earned the other three individual berths after tying for 13th with 96s.

WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Tournament

May 23, at Pine Valley Golf Course, Marathon

(*denotes sectional qualifier)

Team scores: *1. Neenah St. Mary Catholic 343; *2. Wausau Newman Catholic 344; *3. Marathon 382; *4. Manawa 400; 5. Weyauwega-Fremont 420; 6. Iola-Scandinavia 421; 7. Stevens Point Pacelli 423; 8. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 443; 9. Marion 460.

Top 15, and Wausau Newman Catholic and Wisconsin Valley Lutheran finishers: 1. Conner Krach (WNC) 70; 2. Spencer Lynch (SMC) 78; 3. Isaac Seidel (WNC) 85; 4. Cole Uhlenbrauck (SMC) 87; 5. Dane Anderson (SMC) 88; 6. Alex Pawlowicz (MARA), Daniel Griffith (SMC) and *Konnor Mehlberg (WVL) 90; 9. Mason Prey (WNC) 91; 10. Ethon Moschea (SMC) and Dylan Dodson (MARA) 94; 12. Dakota Stroud (MAN) 94; 13. *Samuel Groeschl (IS), *Samuel Gueths (MARI), *Charlie Mueller (WF) and Blake Kraft (MARA) 96; 18. Samuel Nelson (WNC) 98; 28. Owen Reeves (WNC) 106; 33. Josh Massey (WVL) 113; 36. Kiel Zuelsdorff (WVL) 115; 43. Evan Wegner (WVL) 125; 47. Kiley Johnson (WVL) 144.

