STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point Area YMCA will once again offer state licensed preschool for ages 2 ½ – 4 years old (must be potty trained), ongoing September – May 2024.

Registration is available for Y members and the general public. Class 1 will be be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. for children ages 2 ½ – 4 years old. Class 2 will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. for children ages 3 – 4 years old. Children must be the age listed for each level by the first day of attendance. Class 2 has an age appropriate swimming component (children must be 3 years old to swim).

Each class level provides social and educational experiences for children to gain confidence in the world around them and enhance their self-esteem.

YMCA 4-year-old kindergarten

The YMCA state-licensed 4-year-old kindergarten program, free to children in the Stevens Point Area School District, focuses on positive socialization skills and preparing for success in kindergarten. The 4K readiness program offers age-appropriate activities that help children develop academically, grow socially, master skills, make friends and become comfortable in a classroom setting.

The Y, in conjuction with the Stevens Point School District, provides two sites for 4-year-old kindergarten:

Stevens Point Area YMCA 4K

1000 Division St., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Plover 4K

Good Shepherd Church, 2000 Roosevelt Drive, Plover, WI 54467

For current openings and registration materials, visit www.spymca.org/child-care-center or call the child development office at 715-342-2999. Financial assistance is available.

