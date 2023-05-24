Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East baseball team had the Wisconsin Valley Conference champion Stevens Point on the ropes but fell short, losing 5-3 on Tuesday at Wausau East High School.

The Panthers extended their winning streak to 18 straight and improve to 21-1 overall and 10-1 in conference play. East falls to 9-13 and 3-8 in the Valley.

Zach Pagel had two hits, and Caden Werth had a double and an RBI for Wausau East.

The two teams play again Thursday at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point at 5 p.m. to wrap up their regular-season and WVC schedules.

Panthers 5, Lumberjacks 3

Stevens Point 010 031 0 – 5 7 0

Wausau East 000 030 0 – 3 7 0

WP: Josh Opiola. LP: R.J. Stroming. SV: Jackson Fox.

SO: Opiola (6 2/3 inn.) 5, Fox (1/3 inn.) 0; Stromign (6 inn.) 1, Jack Barthels (1 inn.) 0. BB: Opiola 1, Fox 0; Stroming 0, Barthels 0.

Top hitters: SP, Ben Fonti 2×2, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Benett Klish 2B, RBI. WE, Zach Pagel 2×4, 2B; Caden Werth 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Stevens Point 21-1, 10-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 9-13, 3-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

