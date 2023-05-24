Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Emily L. Lewerenz

Emily Louise Lewerenz, age 18, of Weston, beloved daughter of Eric and Heidi Lewerenz, died in a tragic car accident on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Set to graduate high school on May 24th, Emily was unsure of her life’s next adventure, but was ready to embrace the unknown with both arms. Emily was a gifted painter and writer, and enjoyed snowboarding, theater, and singing. Emi expressed her faith in the Lord Jesus in many ways. Actively involved at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and Restoration Church, she was a leader, a hard worker, a confidant and caring soul. Last year, Emi worked at Camp Forest Springs and served with the Compassion In Action Mission Team in Honduras. She enjoyed waitressing and planned to send a portion of her money to dig a well for those in need of clean water. Always willing to listen and offer a warm hug to siblings and friends, Emily was a loving daughter and incredible sister. She lit up a room wherever she went and will forever be remembered as a joy-giver and a light-bearer.

Emily is survived and celebrated by her parents; six siblings, Zachariah, Isabelle, Jeremiah, Miriam, Elliana, and Evangeline; grandparents, Fred and Connie Souba; grandfather, Jim Lewerenz; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends everywhere.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, with Rev. Lance Hoelscher and Rev. Jordan Balk officiating. Visitation will begin on Thursday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church and continue on Friday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emily Lewerenz Memorial Fund.

William G. Fenhaus

William (Bill) G. Fenhaus, 76, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2023.

Bill was born on August 14, 1946, in Wausau to Melvin and Marion (Reichl) Fenhaus. He was raised in Wausau and graduated from Wausau High in 1964. He then attended Wausau Technical College and earned a 2-year degree in Business Administration. On April 12, 1969, he married Kay Krezine, who preceded him in death. Bill and Sue Johnson were married on August 11, 2006. Bill is survived by Sue and her two sons, Drew and Kevin.

In June 1965, Bill enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. During his distinguished career he was a Scout Platoon Armored Crewman, a Company Hand Battalion Supply Sergeant, and in 1990 he retired from the Wisconsin Army National Guard having reached the rank of Command Sergeant Major. Bill, and his brother Don, had the unique honor to be the only brothers who were both Sergeant Majors in the Wisconsin Army National Guard at the same time. His military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, 3 Army Commendation Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal. After retirement from the Guard, he worked as a Service Advisor at Brickner Motors of Little Chicago. Still finding a desire to serve his brothers and sisters of the military, he joined the Man of Honor Society in 2012, where he served as their Treasurer until last year.

Bill is survived by two brothers Don (Molly) Fenhaus, Gene (Cindy) Fenhaus, his sister Grace (Fenhaus) Will, daughter Kelly (Scott) Zylstra, and two grandchildren Jaimie and Ryan. Bill is preceded in death by Dennis Will.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm. Thursday May 25, 2023, at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau with Pastor Gary Schultz officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in honor of William “aka Dollar Bill” Fenhaus to the Man of Honor Society, PO Box 2071 Wausau, WI 54403.

Patricia A. Frankhart

Patricia Ann Frankhart, 82, of Wausau, WI, died at home on May 16, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. She was born in Detroit, the daughter of Mary and Edward Desilets, and grew up in Royal Oak, MI. A 1959 graduate of Clarence M. Kimball High School, she spent a year at Kalamazoo College before returning to the Detroit area and earning a bachelor’s degree at the Detroit Institute of Technology.

Set up on a blind date by mutual friends, she met David Frankhart over burgers at the Daly Drive-In in Livonia, MI, and spent the next 62 years with him. They lived in several Midwestern cities, including Cincinnati, where their daughter, Colleen, was born. The family settled in Wausau in 1973.

After Pat earned an associate degree in legal studies at Northcentral Technical College, some of her life’s best moments – and a great majority of the profane ones – came during her many years as half of the team at the Lawson Law Office in Wausau. Other cherished times included June weeks with friends at Timber Shores Resort in Northport, MI; family Christmas celebrations in Wausau and Michigan; and summer days at Davenpatz on Lake Seventeen in Hazelhurst, WI.

Pat is survived by David; her daughter, Colleen (Timothy Mennel); her brother, Bill Desilets (Renée); countless friends who loved her sense of humor, her dinner parties, and her Christmas cookies; and many residents of Wausau who were touched by her generosity, whether they knew that it had come from her or not. She volunteered at John Marshall Elementary School, tutored Hmong immigrants, and supported community organizations including the Neighbors Place, the Women’s Community, and the Open Door of Marathon County.

At her request, no services will be held. Memorials preferred to the Open Door or the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library – and the Little Free Library placed in Pat’s honor outside the Woodson YMCA always needs books.

Melvin H. Stahel

Melvin H. Stahel, age 80, of Marathon City passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Aspirus Hospice House.

Melvin was born on October 9, 1942, to the late Reinhart and Viola (Langhoff) Stahel. He grew up in the town of Stettin. He married Clair Ann Weiland on October 16, 1965, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Town of Cassel. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2008. He worked at Anderson Brothers and Johnson and Menzner Lumber. He enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, fishing and listening to polka. He was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon.

Melvin is survived by his children Sarah (Larry) Galassi, Maria Hornick, Leon (Julie Volhard) Stahel, Daniel Stahel; grandchildren Matthew Stennet, Katie Galassi, Amanada Galassi, Thomas (Christy) Galassi, Zachary (Viridiana) Galassi, Derrick (Jenna) Stahel and Logan Stahel; and 10 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Melvin was preceded in death by his granddaughter Cassandra Galassi and siblings Esther, Lois, Verna, Merlin, Norman, Lydia, Selma and Leona

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Marathon.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Hospice and Home Care Services for the great care they gave Melvin.

Robert L. LaLeike

Robert Lowell LaLeike, 69, passed away May 8, 2023 at his home in Rothschild, Wisconsin, from an unexpected illness.

Robert was born November 28, 1953 in Stevens Point Wisconsin. He lived most of his adult life in Manitowoc and Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Robert was an avid collector of cars. He enjoyed painting and creating artwork.

Robert was proceeded in death by his parents Lowell and Lucille LaLeike.

He is survived by his siblings Kathryn (David) Wicihowski, Michael (Susan) LaLeike, Kristine LaLeike and his nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be privately held for close family members only.

Our family is grateful to know that Bob is at peace.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Leonard R. Duranceau

Leonard “Lenny” Ray Duranceau of Mosinee, Wisconsin, went home to the Lord on May 20, 2023. Lenny was born to the late Lester and Frances Duranceau on February 1, 1952, in Wausau, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wausau West High School, and worked for the SNE company. In life, Lenny was passionate about volunteering at the Wausau and Metro Special Olympics Adult for 20+ years as a bowling coach all while supporting his son, Justin. During his downtime, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Alice, and working on several puzzle projects and latch hooking. He also enjoyed watching the Brewers and Green Bay Packers on game days. Lenny will be remembered as the man full of jokes, but most importantly, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend.

He is preceded by his parents; his sisters, Edna, Ione, Audrey, and Rosalie; and brothers, Harold, Daniel, Ray, and Delbert.

Lenny is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Alice Duranceau; his brother Floyd Duranceau, and wife Marry Duranceau. children, Justin Duranceau; stepchildren, Dawn (Thomas) Miller, Renee Dillinger, Wade Klante, and Chad Klante Grandchildren, John Goode, Dillion Kadrlik, Michael Goode, Drake Kadrlik, Edward Klante, and Matthew Goode.

A Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM, with a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family would like a donation made in his honor to the Wausau Special Olympics Adult.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Like this: Like Loading...