WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids scored two runs in the third inning and added four more in the fourth to pull away and defeat Wausau West 8-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball team Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

West scored twice in the second inning on a two-run single by Tony Iaffaldano, but that would be all the Warriors could muster and Braden Lewis and Kaleb Ellis combined on a five-hitter for Wisconsin Rapids (18-7, 6-5 WVC).

Brett Simonsen hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBI to lead the Raiders.

Wausau West falls to 8-12 overall and 5-6 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

The two teams will finish their regular-season and WVC schedules as they meet again Thursday at West High School.

Raiders 8, Warriors 2

Wausau West 020 000 0 – 2 5 2

Wisconsin Rapids 202 400 x – 8 10 1

WP: Braden Lewis. LP: Brennan Fictum.

SO: Fictum (3 inn.) 2, Tony Iaffaldano (2 inn.) 1, Kostroski (1 inn.) 1; Lewis (5 2/3 inn.) 9, Kaleb Ellis (1 1/3 inn.) 3. BB: Fictum 3, Iaffaldano 0, Kostroski 0; Lewis 4, Ellis 1.

Top hitters: WW, Iaffaldano 3×3, 2 RBI. WR, Brett Simonsen HR, 3 RBI; Lewis 2×3; Trevor Martin 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 8-12, 5-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 18-7, 6-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

