WAUSAU – Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” June 16, 17, 18 and 19 at the James Veninga Theater at the UW Center For Civic Engagement, 625. Stewart Ave., Wausau.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, “Matilda” is a joyous girl power romp. Recently turned into a movie musical by NetFlix, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” will be a little different as it is designed for the stage.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her school teacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however. The school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and loves to punish those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.

Facebook Event Link: facebook.com/events/1279273482988479/1279273502988477.

Tickets are available online at Booktix.com (or at the door if not sold out) at

https://cwct.booktix.com/.

