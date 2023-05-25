This week’s featured cocktail is cool, sweet and refreshing, perfect for a summer evening under the stars. The Cherry Moon is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Cherry Moon

1 1/2 oz. Bing Cherry Vodka

3 1/2 oz.

1/2 oz. Grenadine

Dark cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids and pour into a highball glass filled with ice, garnish with two dark cherries and serve. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.