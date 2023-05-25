ROTHSCHILD – When you ask Jaxon Graveen what he enjoyed over the last nine months during the Project Search program at Aspirus Wausau, he would simply say, “everything.”

“I liked learning new job skills, having fun days, and going on field trips,” he said. “I learned new life skills, like how to meet new people, and my employment planning meetings made me learn how to take compliments and feedback about how I am doing at my job and also helped me learn that I am growing a lot.”

Graveen, along with six other people with disabilities, celebrated the completion of Project Search on May 18, during a graduation ceremony that drew friends and families to the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center. Aspirus Wausau Hospital was the local Project Search site.

Now that he has graduated, Graveen will continue his Saturday shifts at Taco John’s. He also hopes to use his new skills to potentially work at a grocery store deli or do maintenance work.

“The Department of Workforce Development this year is excited to celebrate Wisconsin’s nearly 200 Project Search graduates, who pushed themselves to explore new opportunities, develop additional life skills, and take pride in the work they have done over the past nine months,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “In Wisconsin, more employers are tapping the state’s diverse talent pool. Successful programs like Project Search reaffirm that workers with disabilities can bring tremendous skills and talents to any employer’s workforce.”

The graduation ceremony marked the completion of a nine- to 12-month immersive work experience. The interns recounted their hands-on experiences and talked about their future career opportunities.

Project Search is a collaborative effort among state vocational rehabilitation agencies, area schools, local employers, and long-term care organizations to help interns acquire marketable, competitive and transferable skills that lead to employment. The interns complete multiple 10-week rotations to maximize exposure to various career paths and learn employability skills in a classroom and hands-on job skills within the business environment.

For more, visit Project Search Wisconsin at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/dvr/programs/project-search/.

Source: Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development

Like this: Like Loading...