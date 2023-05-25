Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Adreeyanna J. Pritchard-Townsend, 22, of Milwaukee. May 24, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, resisting or obstructing an officer Taylor Kaschmitter, 22, of Weston. May 25, 2023: Failure to maintain sex offender registration WANTED: Ashton Dreiling, 21, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued May 19, 2023: First-degree sexual assault/aided by others, battery by prisoners WANTED: Shaye Zinser, 22, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued May 19, 2023: First-degree sexual assault/aided by others, battery by prisoners Jesse A. Wiese, 39, of Rib Mountain. May 22, 2023: Burglary, criminal damage to property Sarahlee R. Vue 31, of Easton. May 18, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Lillianna Neumann, 24, of Athens. April 13, 2023: Theft in a business setting between $10,000 and $100,000 Zachary Withers, 28, of Rothschild. April 28, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Edward Jackson, 26, of Rothschild. May 25, 2023: Fleeing an officer Dwight McDuffy, 48. May 24, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Tymarria N. Evans, 23, of Milwaukee. May 24, 2023: Fleeing an officer, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer Lee Simon, 56, of Mosinee. May 24, 2023: Seventh-offense operating while intoxicated Dakolta Carver, 17, of Wausau. May 23, 2023: Battery to a school district officer, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Marshon JD West, 31, of Wausau. May 23, 2023: Fleeing an officer, taking or driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, battery, disorderly conduct Silvia Moncel, 38, of Stratford. May 22, 2023: Fifth-offense operating while intoxicated Bobbi Jo Hochstetler, 50, of Wausau. May 18, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater Michael A. Mammano, 26. May 19, 2023: Bodily harm or threat to an employee of a health care facility or family, attempted battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping Chery Kellner, 49, of SPencer. May 22, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, third-offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia Tyreese Merriam, 19, of Marathon. May 22, 2023: Bail jumping, sex with a child age 15 or older Phillip Clark, 24, of Wausau. May 22, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; retail theft; bail jumping

Like this: Like Loading...