United Way of Marathon County invites the community to the unveiling of the newest LIFE Report June 1 at the UWSP Wausau Campus, 518 S. Seventh Ave.

United Way and community partners release the LIFE Report every two years. The detailed report is a resource to acknowledge the communities’ strengths, identify challenges and advance community conversations and partnerships. The report serves as a tracking vehicle to show how the community has changed over time.

LIFE Report Chairwoman, Tara Draeger, Director of System Community Health at Aspirus Health, will give an overview to the community on the 2023 LIFE Report calls to action and successes and progress.

Keynote Speaker, Paul Schmitz, CEO of Leading Inside Out, will walk attendees through the approach of “Everyone Leads: Building the Culture for Collective Impact.”

Data gathering for the report started last summer with the mailing of the LIFE Survey to 1,334 randomly selected households in Marathon County along with 2,000 selected emails. The survey was conducted by UW-River Falls Survey Research Center.

The survey garners Marathon County residents’ opinions on a variety of topics addressing the quality of life in Marathon County. It includes a variety of questions on topics such as health insurance coverage, transportation concerns, and what services residents value in our community.

This event is free, and everyone is encouraged to register at the link below, or by visiting the United Way website and clicking on the Calendar of Events. https://www.unitedwaymc.org/node/639

Mark your calendars for June 1 from 8-10 a.m. at UWSP- Wausau Campus- Civic Engagement Theatre.

