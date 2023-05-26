Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor's note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area's unique flavor.

This week’s featured Wausau business is creating an enormous amount of buzz and excitement to the area. Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will open to the public June 2 at 320 N. Third St. in downtown Wausau, the first to launch in Wisconsin. The company was founded By Magen Bynum in 2016 out of a desire to find plant-based products suitable for her daughter’s sensitive skin, according to the organization’s official website. That journey led to a highly-ranked franchise of nearly 40 stores with products that rely solely on domestically-sourced, naturally grown ingredients. Each store is family-owned and operated.

In Wausau, Brian and Julie Fox say they learned about the business through a friend who opened a franchise in Alabama. They began exploring the New Albany, Miss. company and immediately began dreaming of operating their own business in Wausau. Brian, a Pelican Rapids, Minn. native, spent years flying helicopters as a CW3 Army aviator. Now a retired Army veteran, he puts his skills to use as an EMS helicopter pilot for the Aspirus Hospital System in Wausau. Julie, also a Minnesota native from Fergus Falls, has had a laudable career in healthcare as both a clinical laboratory scientist and an LPN for some of the biggest Midwest hospital systems. The couple has been living in Wausau for about two years. Both say they know this will be the perfect community in which to launch their new endeavor.

If you go: What: Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. grand opening celebration

When: June 2-4, 2023

Where: 320 N. Third St., Wausau

What to know: First 50 purchases win free soap each month for a year

Text “Wausau” to 40829 for a chance to win $500 store credit with winner announced at Grand Opening

When you step through the door at Magnolia Soap & Bath Company, you’ll be immediately drawn to the wide range of products that delight the senses – without harsh chemicals. From laundry soap to bath bombs, handmade soaps to pet care items, the company boasts an array of irresistible home and bath products using naturally grown ingredients that have felt and seen the sun.

Julie Fox said the store has something for everyone, with exciting events planned well beyond the June 2-4 Grand Opening event.

“We offer 100% plant-based, organic products, while using natural mica (non-staining) for vibrant colorings,” Julie said. “Most of our product will be made locally right here in our store. We also offer the opportunity for the customers to become involved by booking Bath Bomb Parties for any occasion where they will make their own product to take home with them at the end of the party. These parties will especially be fun for the kids to come and paint their very own bath bombs to enjoy in the tub!”

Magnolia Soap and Bath Company will offer military discounts for Veterans, as well as many other types of discounts throughout the year. Julie said the store also will feature “Hope in Soap,” where portions of proceeds of certain soap purchases will benefit a local charity or Community need.

Personally, we can’t wait to try it ourselves. Read on for more about the business and what to expect when you visit!

Sneak Peak: A look inside Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in Wausau































What kinds of products do you carry, and what is your favorite thing on the shelves?

We will feature “The Top 12” scents for our products which include soap bars, laundry detergent, shampoo/conditioner bars, shower oils, body butters, sugar scrubs, bath bombs and shower steamers, facial line, men’s line to include beard oils and balm, pet line, and self-tanning “Liquid Gold”. There’s more too with room freshener sprays, pet purrfume, and car freshies all in your favorite smell!!! We have over 75 unique scents that the customer can choose from, or they can go scent free and still obtain the same great product! Our pet soap will also be offered with the infusion of citronella to combat those nasty bugs and ticks. Our laundry soap is one of biggest selling products with its natural cleansing and fresh scent…and bring the bottle back for a discounted refill to help save on the environment!

What makes your products really stand out? What is so unique about the soaps and other fun things you have to offer?

We are the first Magnolia Soap and Bath Co franchise to open in the Midwest, and we are proud to offer this fantastic product to our surrounding communities. Entrepreneurs.com reviews over 750,000 franchises in the United States, and Magnolia Soap and Bath Co ranks at #144 and this quality is what we are excited to bring to the Wausau surrounding area. As a veteran- .and family-owned business we like to use products made in the USA, as well as supporting our local community whenever possible.

You chose downtown Wausau for your store. What made this the perfect location for you? What excites you most about the downtown Wausau area?

We really like the historical beauty of the Wausau Downtown District, and the aspect that the business owners here have of growing and improving the community through our small businesses.

What are your hopes for the future of the business? What are you most excited about in 2023?

We are planning for success in 2023 and beyond by opening up this healthy alternative of soap products. We believe that healthy choices help make a healthy community. We are excited about what this opportunity brings in the way of building relationships within the community. We’ve already started to build new friendships with people we’ve met while starting to build up this store, and we hope this is only the beginning!

Connect with Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in Wausau

Address: 320 N 3rd Street, Wausau, WI 54403

Phone: 715-298-1604

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

On Facebook at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. Wausau

