Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Sara Mlodik won three running events, Blake Postler was first in both boys hurdles races and Cole Stevens earned victories in two throwing competitions to earn spots at next week’s state meet for D.C. Everest at a WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Sectional on Thursday at Stiehm Stadium at D.C. Everest High School.

D.C. Everest athletes earned 13 top-three finishes to qualify for the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2-3. The top three in each event at the sectional earn state meet berths.

Wausau West grabbed four state spots and two Wausau East throwers also qualified for state.

Mlodik won the girls 800 meters (2:17.13), 1,600 (5:09.11) and 3,200 (11.30.45), Postler won the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.13) and the 300 hurdles (39.24) and Stevens was first in the boys shot put (57-0) and discus (169-3) for D.C. Everest.

Also winning sectional championships for the Evergeens were Matt Nielsen in the boys pole vault (14-6) and Megan Zemke in the girls 100 hurdles (15.34).

Keaton Oettinger was second in the boys pole vault (14-0), Arlin Sangster was third in the boys triple jump (32-11¾), Zemke took second in the girls 300 hurdles (46.70), and the girls 400 relay team of Isabelle Jaipuri, Elaina Kamke, Neah Zimmermann and Ellia Roble finished third in 50.19 to also earn state berths for D.C. Everest.

The Wausau West boys had three runner-up finishes. Gage Monpas took second in the high jump (6-0), Garett Gauger was second in the 110 hurdles (15.43) and the 400 relay team of Ray Reineck, Axel Mahler, Carter Amerson and Gauger took second in 42.95.

Also moving on to state for the Wausau West girls is the 3,200 relay team of Elexa Marciniak, Celia Sinz, Zoe Hoff and Rose Selle, which finished third in 9:54.38.

Wausau East’s Marcus Gruszynski took second in the boys discus with a throw of 148-7, and Lily Clifford was second in the girls shot put with a toss of 38-1/2 to also reach the state meet.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.

Like this: Like Loading...