STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point finished off its Wisconsin Valley Conference championship season with an 11-1 win over Wausau East in the conference and regular-season finale for both teams on Thursday at Bukolt Park.

Ty Rechner tossed a complete-game five-hitter with five strikeouts for Stevens Point, which is now 22-1 overall and ended up 11-1 in the WVC. The win in Point’s 19th in a row.

Davis Winter had two hits, Ryan Rodemeier had a double, and Jed Vander Sanden drove in the Lumberjacks’ only run in the loss.

Wausau East (8-14, 3-9 Wisconsin Valley Conference) will open postseason play with a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at River Falls on Tuesday.

Panthers 11, Lumberjacks 1

Wausau East 000 100 – 1 5 4

Stevens Point 202 043 – 11 13 2

WP: Ty Rechner. LP: Ryan Rodemeier.

SO: Rodemeier (4 inn.) 1, Jack Harthels (0 inn.) 0, Caden Werth (1 inn.) 0, Aidan Dykstra (2/3 inn.) 1; Rechner 5. BB: Rodemeier 2, Barthels 0, Werth 0, Dykstra 1.

Top hitters: WE, Rodemeier 2B; Barthels 1×3, runs; Davis Winter 2×3; Jed Vander Sanden RBI. SP, Jacob Ebel 2B, 3 RBI; Benett Klish 2×4; Deacan Koback 1×3, 2 runs, RBI; Braylen Nystrom 3×4, 2 runs; Devin Mrozek 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaleb Mayer 1×3, 2 RBI; Carl Biechler 2×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 8-14, 3-9 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 22-1, 11-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

