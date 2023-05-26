(WAUSAU-The Daughters of the American Revolution, Wausau Chapter, a non-profit organization founded in 1890 and dedicated to historical preservation, the promotion of education, and the encouragement of patriotic endeavors, held a ceremony honoring the Unknown Solider buried in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Little is known about him – we do know he served in Europe during World War I, returned to central Wisconsin, struggled to find work and did not want to go to jail for stealing food or money and unfortunately took his own life. He was buried in 1930.

Besides the DAR, the American Legion Post No.10 Color Guard, Chaplin, soloist and trumpeter took part in the ceremony. The Daughters of the American Revolution will continue to recognize the Unknown Solider on the Wednesday before Memorial Day at Pine Grove Cemetery for years to come.

