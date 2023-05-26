Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Coloma to Wautoma

Schedule: March 27, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Construction will consist of replacing the asphalt, improving safety at the intersection of County B by lowering the roadway and cutting into a nearby hill, shoulder widening, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter replacement, and culvert replacement and installation.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work scheduled includes:

Crews will continue installing culvert pipes along WIS 21 and residential driveways.

Crews will continue grading work of the slopes along WIS 21.

Crews will continue to place topsoil behind the grading operations.

Crews will resume permanent landscaping and restoration along WIS 21 from County T to County II.

Traffic impacts: WIS 21 is currently detoured. Please see the website below under traffic impacts for more detail.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: Marquette County Line to County O

Schedule: April 10 to Oct. 27, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be making improvements to I-39 in Waushara County including:

Resurfacing the highway

Reconstructing deteriorated underpasses and bridge approach slabs

Repairing deteriorated pipes

Replacing guard rail

Install edge line rumble strips

Anticipated work scheduled: From the Marquette County line to just north of the WIS 21 on ramp (south closure), punch-list items will be addressed. From County C to just north of County O, crews will resume paving surface in the driving lane, pave surface in the passing lane, shoulder and begin pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Both lanes will be open to traffic by noon May 26 for the Memorial Day weekend. Traffic can expect uneven lanes during the weekend. These areas will be signed accordingly. Starting at 6 am Tuesday, May 30, traffic can expect two-single lane closures. The first single lane closure will be a driving lane closure from the Marquette County line to just north of the WIS 21 on ramp (south closure). Traffic can expect to be shifted onto shoulders at times. No WIS 21 ramp closures are planned. The second single lane closure will be a driving lane closure from County C to just north of County O.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: County O to the Portage County Line

Schedule: April 24, 2023 – June 9, 2023

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: WIS 73 ramps will be closed May 31 and June 1 as crews mill and pave the ramps. Archer Avenue driving lane will have barrier wall and guardrail installed toward the end of the week. There will be a single lane closure running from Portage County line to 1.3 miles south of Archer Avenue. Lane closures will be off the road by Saturday at 7 pm except for a potential shoulder closure at Archer Avenue along the outside shoulder to allow cure time on the concrete barrier wall.

Traffic impacts: Both traffic lanes will be opened to the public every weekend from 7 pm Saturday to 6 am on the following Monday. There will still be shoulder closures as need along the outside shoulder to complete barrier wall installation. WIS 73 on and off ramps will be closed May 31 and June 1. Detours are setup guiding traffic to interchanges north and south of the closures to direct traffic I-39 southbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Marquette County

Highway: I-39 northbound

Location: Columbia County Line to Waushara County Line

Schedule: June 20, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, repair deteriorated inlets and pipes, replace guard rail, and install rumble strips.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on pavement markings, guard rail and complete cross-over work.

Traffic impacts: Single-lane closures are possible throughout the project northbound, while crews finish up pavement markings and miscellaneous work. Closure day and times will depend on contractor availability.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39mqt/schedule/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Eastbound County E to County H, Edgar

Schedule: April 10, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023

Project description: Crews will repair existing concrete pavement and resurface the asphalt shoulders on WIS 29 eastbound.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work scheduled includes:

Complete WIS 29 westbound joint repairs

Switch WIS 29 eastbound traffic to WIS 29 westbound lanes. Traffic will be reduced to single lane traffic in each direction

Finish working on WIS 29 bi-directional traffic control on westbound lanes

Start removing pavement, grading and placing select crushed material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 on ramp working east

Traffic impacts:

WIS 29 eastbound left lane closures Randell Creek to WIS 97 April 10 to May 31 Randell Creek to Pheasant Falls Road May 31 to Nov 10

WIS 29 westbound left lane closure Pheasant Falls Road to Randall Creek May 15 to Nov 10



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-e-marathon/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: County N in the city of Colby to Pine Street in the city of Abbotsford

Schedule: April 24 to July 20, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be resurfacing WIS 13 from Colby to Abbotsford along with replacing non-complaint curb ramps in along the project.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue working on curb ramp replacements between Oak Street in Abbotsford and Wausau Street in Colby working north to the south.

Traffic impacts: Northbound WIS 13 will have the outside lane closed from East Monroe Street in Colby to Pine Street in Abbotsford. Southbound WIS 13 will have the outside lane closed from Pine Street in Abbotsford to East Monroe Street in Colby.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13-marathon/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: WIS 13 to Stainless Ave, Stratford

Schedule: mid April to mid August

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be improving WIS 153 between WIS 13 and Stratford including resurfacing the road and replacing culverts and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete replacing masonry endwalls, paving asphalt surface at culvert replacements, reconstructing the WIS 13 and WIS 153 intersection and begin milling WIS 153.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic starting May 1 for approximately six weeks for installation of culverts, and reconstruction of WIS 13 and WIS 153 intersection. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 13 and WIS 97. During this closure local and emergency vehicle access will be maintained. This access will require use of local roads and will change as culverts at different locations are replaced.

Anticipated closures for this week include:

WIS 13 and WIS 153 intersection will be closed May 30 through June 2

The culvert 1000-feet west of Abe Lincoln Avenue will be closed May 31

Milling is scheduled to begin May 30 with paving beginning the following week Surface asphalt paving will be completed with daytime lane closures with flag persons present. It is anticipated the project will be complete by early August.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153-marathon/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: North Street and Maratech Avenue, Marathon City

Schedule: May 1 to mid August 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be repaving portions of WIS 107 and repairing the bridges over Big Rib River.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pour curb and gutter, and finish sidewalk. Crews will start roadway crack repairs.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 from North Street to Maratech Avenue in Marathon City will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. The construction zone will be signed for 9-foot max wide loads throughout the project. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained to the Lions Riverside Park.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107-marathoncity/

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022, to May 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be completing finishing work

Traffic impacts:

Pedestrian traffic: None

Motorists can expect: None

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: County B interchange and I-39 bridges over the railroad north of the interchange

Schedule: March 14, 2022 – June 15, 2023

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will remove and replace pavement markings on I-39 on and off ramps to County B. Crews will be completing finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Anticipated impacts for this week are:

All lanes of I-39 and County B will be open for Memorial Day weekend.

Starting May 31, the outside lanes for northbound and southbound I-39 will be closed

Starting May 31 at 8 pm, the southbound exit ramp and northbound entrance ramp for County B will be closed until June 1 at 5 am

Starting June 1 at 8 pm, the northbound exit ramp and southbound entrance ramp for County B will be closed until June 2 at 5 am

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: I-39 northbound

Location: Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road

Schedule: August 2022 – May 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface I-39 northbound, WIS 34 northbound ramps and WIS 153 northbound ramps with two inches of new asphalt pavement, replace guardrail, perform culvert and drainage maintenance, and replace select permanent signs. Additionally, the existing pavement at the I-39 northbound/WIS 34 ramp intersection will be replaced with 6 ½ inches of new asphalt pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Central Wisconsin Airport will remove two runway lights, once that is completed this project will remove guardrail currently protecting it, and will final shape the shoulder in the area of that guardrail.

Traffic impacts: One lane of northbound I-39 will be closed next week from May 22 at 6 am to May 23 at 5 pm.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39poco2/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 17

Location: US 8 to Stevens Street, Rhinelander

Schedule: April 17 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement for the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5-feet to 10-feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on reconstructing the Stevens Street intersection, and it will be shut down to traffic turning on or off of WIS 17. Traffic on WIS 17 will still be able to move through the intersection. Curb and gutter concrete work anticipated to start this week. Crews will continue working on excavation, removals and roadway base on the southbound lanes.

Traffic impacts: The southbound lanes will be closed with traffic with traffic moving to the northbound lanes with one lane in each direction. Work will require the shutting down of intersections beginning May 30. WIS 17 will remain open to through traffic at all times.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis17-oneida

Highway: US 8

Location: County P to US 45 North

Schedule: May 1 to May 31

Project description: The project will consist of repaving the road, culvert replacements, pavement marking and other miscellaneous items.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will mill existing travel lanes, place new asphalt surface on travel lanes and placement of new gravel on shoulders.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single lane closures. Traveling public may encounter uneven lanes, and multiple work areas within the project limits.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8-oneida/

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Julia Creek Culvert

Schedule: May 1 to May 25

Project description: This is a culvert replacement project at various locations along WIS 32 in Three Lakes and Hiles.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: None.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis32threelakes/

Highway: US 51

Location: Lake Katherine Bridge

Schedule: May 1 to Aug. 30, 2023

Project description: This project is a bridge rehabilitation for the bridge on US 51 over the Lake Katherine crossing, in the town of Hazelhurst in Oneida County.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will close the structure to one lane with temporary traffic signals. Crews will be in to mill the west side of the deck. Crews will set up the temporary barrier wall, crash cushions and start deck preparations.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Motorists will encounter a single lane of traffic with temporary signals.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51-lakekatherine/

