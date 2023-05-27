Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds Wisconsin hunters that they have until May 31 to apply for a chance at a 2023 elk hunting license.

This year’s elk hunting season will run from Saturday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 12, as well as Thursday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 22. Successful applicants can hunt during either period.

Thanks to collaborative reintroduction efforts, Wisconsin’s expanding elk population has had an annual hunt since 2018. The elk hunting season is a unique hunting opportunity, open only to Wisconsin residents. With a few clicks, Wisconsinites can purchase their elk license applications online through Go Wild. Application purchases are also available in-person at license agents across the state.

Applications are $10 and are limited to one per person. The cost of an elk hunting license for the winners of the license drawing is $49. The application fees directly support the management and research that sustain Wisconsin’s elk herds, so all interested hunters are encouraged to apply.

The 2023 elk hunting quota is set for 8-bull elk within the Clam Lake Elk Range. Four applicants will be licensed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Ojibwa Tribes will have the opportunity to declare up to 4-bull elk. The Black River Elk Range is closed to elk hunting in 2023.

The elk hunt drawing will occur in early June, and successful applicants will be notified shortly after. The department recommends all applicants check and update their contact information to ensure contact with successful applicants.

For more information on the elk hunt and answers to frequently asked questions, visit the DNR’s Elk Hunting webpage.

