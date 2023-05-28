Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Teen Volunteers Needed for Day Camp. For more than 35 years, Rainbow’s End Day Camp has given children with special needs a summer camp experience. The camp relies heavily on volunteers who work one-on-one with the children so that they can participate to the fullest in camp activities. Volunteer hours help on your college application and may qualify you for an Aspirus Volunteer scholarship. The camp will be held July 17-21 and July 24-28. Volunteering can be done for one or both weeks. To apply, contact Mary Dobeck at 715-847-2848 or volunteers@aspirus.org. Ages 14+.

Are You A Planner? Become an Aspirus Honoring Choices assistant to help community members complete their power of attorney for health care. This is a legal document that tells others what medical care they do or do not want in a time of crisis. The Honoring Choices assistant helps complete document provided, witnesses the signature, and makes copies of the document for all involved. To apply, contact Mary Dobeck at 715-847-2848 or volunteers@aspirus.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Lawn Care Equipment Needed. Hope House recovery center is in need of a new or like-new lawn mower and weed whacker. If you have either item to donate, call North Central Health Care Volunteer Services at 715-848-4450.

Office Supplies Needed. The Marathon County Historical Society would appreciate donations of the following office supplies: copy paper, mailing labels, small removable stickers, poster board, manila folders, standard white mail envelopes. Email info@marathoncountyhistory.org for more information.

Share a Homemade Meal. Help Aspirus Family House patients and their families feel at home by delivering a homemade meal(s). If you have questions or wish to sign up, contact the Family House at aspirus.org/family-house-at-aspirus or 715-847-2548.

