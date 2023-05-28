By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

One of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task force was sentenced last week for her role in a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine to the area.

Amy Pehlke, 35, was sentenced May 24 in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.” She was sentenced to time already served, according to a federal sentencing memo. She will remain on supervision for an additional five years.

In 2020, Levi Bagne was sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of spearheading the drug trafficking organization. Prosecutors say Bagne, of Arizona, was the undisputed leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization including Pehlke that was responsible for bringing over 20 pounds of methamphetamine into central Wisconsin.

As a result of his lucrative operation, Bagne used drug funds to make mortgage payments on his house, buy a trailer, ATVs, and a motorcycle, as well as build a swimming pool, court records show.

Once the methamphetamine was trafficked into the state, most was distributed by a network in Marathon and Lincoln Counties, officials said.

During the investigation the task force seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a residence and 15 firearms.

Pehlke, of Merrill, was prosecuted on charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to federal court documents. Her drug trafficking charges in Marathon County filed in 2020 were dropped after she was indicted in federal court. That happened in 2021.

Indictments and convictions include:

Levi Bagne: 16 years Federal Custody

Matthew White: 14 years Federal Custody

Corey Freyermuth: 8 years Federal Custody

TJ Myers: 11 years Federal Custody

Jacob Willox: 12 years Federal Custody

Krista Sparks: 2.5 years Federal Custody

