WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has announced several new industry-driven programs that begin during the fall semester. NTC students can select from six new degrees that have been created in response to growing job market needs and feedback from local employers.

Applications are now being accepted at NTC for:

Hospitality management Associate Degree

Smart manufacturing technology Associate Degree

QuickBooks specialist technical diploma

Therapeutic massage technical diploma

Nail technology certificate

Pasture to plate butchery certificate

For more information or to apply to one of NTC’s new programs, visit www.ntc.edu or contact admissions at 715-803-1645.