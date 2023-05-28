Wausau Pilot & Review

Traffic was detoured Sunday in Price County after a house fire was reported on Hwy. 13.

The initial call came in at about 12:10 p.m. May 28 to a home on Hwy. 13 in Park Falls just north of Boyer Road. Fire and ambulance crews were paged to the scene. Initial scanner reports indicate no one was inside the home when the blaze broke out.

Crews arrived to discover the home engulfed in flames. No injuries were immediately reported and the cause of the blaze has not been specified.

An alternate route detoured both northbound and southbound traffic to Hwy. 70 between mile marker 185 and mile marker 186 for hours. The scene was cleared at about 3 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Fire conditions statewide range from moderate to high as of Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, with officials responding to at least eight wildfires on May 28 alone.