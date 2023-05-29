WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will host its annual My Dolly and Me: A Garden Party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at the Yawkey House Garden.

Children (and a parent/caregiver) are welcome to take their dolly or stuffed animal to enjoy treats, stories, a craft and doll displays. Children can also introduce their doll/stuffed animal during share time. Historical dolls and a collection of American Girl dolls and accessories will be on display.

Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are welcome but not required as there will be tickets sold at the door.

If you go

What: My Dolly and Me: A Garden Party

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 10

Where: Yawkey House Garden, 403 McIndoe St., Wausau

More information: MCHS is in the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Contact MCHS at 715-842-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.

