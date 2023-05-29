For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – The Madison Mallards held the Wausau Woodchucks to just two hits to win the Northwoods League baseball season opener 7-0 on Monday at Warner Park.

Wausau (0-1) was only able to record two hits in the game, both of which were singles by Vinny Saumell (Seminole State, OK) in the sixth and Vincent Samuel (Indian River State College, FL) in the ninth.

A seven-hit, seven-run performance by Madison (1-0) was more than enough to propel them to an opening night win.

Wausau pitcher Ethan Pecko (Towson) had a shaky start but settled in nicely in his four innings pitched. Ended with four strikeouts and had back-to-back one-two-three innings in the third and fourth.

In the seventh inning down 3-0, Wausau left base runners on second and third. Travis Lutz (Bradley) and Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) were left on base as Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) grounded out with two down.

The Woodchucks will face Madison again Tuesday night for their 2023 home opener at Athletic Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...