Five Wisconsin puppy sellers appear on the annual “Horrible Hundred” list published by the Humane Society of the U.S.

The report is a list of known, problematic puppy breeding and/or puppy brokering facilities, according to the organization. It is published annually to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills, and to promote enhanced laws surrounding humane law enforcement. The list relies on state and federal citations and violations.

“It is not a list of all puppy mills, nor is it a list of the worst puppy mills in the country, but rather a list of dog breeders to avoid,” Humane Society officials state.

Issues detailed in this year’s report in Wisconsin:

Harley E. Bongrager, Cambria: Reports show the breeder failed to help a dog in need of care for six months after an inspector’s first request. The dog had a bleeding wound. When a USDA inspector visited Bontrager in July 2022, the breeder was instructed to obtain a veterinary evaluation for a Yorkie with dental issues. Six moths later, USDA inspectors found the same dog with issues untreated and only getting worse. The Yorkie’s mouth still had a loose tooth and now had exposed roots, and there was a hairless spot under one eye that had pus and drainage, along with an open and draining sore near the dog’s other eye that was bleeding.

Christy and Eli Borntreager of Shady Valley Kennels in Tomah: USDA inspectors reported a Shih Tzu with a clouded, dented cornea that had not been treated by a vet. The breeder had a prior issue with do-it-yourself veterinary care. There were more than 90 dogs at the facility in 2022.

Reuben E. Graber of Creekside Kennel in Hillsboro: In February 2023, the USDA issued a critical violation after discovering 26 puppies died in a single day after stove vents were not closed overnight, exposing them to extremely high heat.

William “Junior” Yutzy, of Hillsboro: The USDA found 15 violations during four different inspections in less than a year at least five of which were repeats. Cleaning and sanitation issues were found during all four visits. Issues included some puppies without enough space, excessive feces and a strong odor. During the March 2023 inspection, a repeat violation was noted for excessive feces and some dogs had stepped in the waste.

Click here to view selected documents with further details.

At least 240 dealers from prior Horrible Hundred reports have closed, some voluntarily. Others have been charged with animal cruelty of neglect. For example, Samuel Roman of Tree of Life Kennels in Kansas was charged with animal cruelty and 68 dogs were rescued from the property after a prior listing.

For the 11th year in a row, Missouri has the highest number of dealers in the report at 31. Wisconsin is seventh. Some communities, including Wausau, have banned the sale of animals through pet stores in an attempt to curb puppy mill activity.

The first Horrible Hundred report was published in 2013. Since then, at least 1,650 dogs have been rescued from dealers that closed.

According to the Center for Shelter Dogs at Tufts University, there is no uniformly accepted definition of “puppy mill,” but one that encompasses the central features common to most definitions would be “any breeding facility in which puppies are produced primarily for profit and which keeps so many dogs that the physical and psychological needs of the breeding dogs and puppies are not met sufficiently to provide a reasonably decent quality of life for all of the animals.”

According to the SPCA, the vast majority of puppies purchased online come from puppy mills.

“Don’t be fooled by their often slick websites,” SPCA officials say. “If you can’t visit the puppy first, you may very well be getting one from a puppy mill. There are lots of great dogs out there who need loving homes. Know where yours comes from.”