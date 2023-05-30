Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Lorrie A. Janikowski

Lorrie A. Janikowski, age 58, of Kronenwetter, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Lorrie was born on August 26, 1964 in Wausau to Leroy and Marie (Stoltz) Tryba. She graduated from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School and went on to get a degree from Northcentral Technical College. She was employed at Graphic Packaging as a millwright for over 35 years. Lorrie met Mark Janikowski at the Salty Dog Saloon where they enjoyed dancing together. Lorrie and Mark were united in marriage on July 6, 1985 at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley.

Lorrie enjoyed going to craft shows with her daughter and trips to the casino. She also loved to bake, especially Christmas treats for her friends and family. She will be remembered for her big smile, positive attitude and infectious laugh.

Lorrie is survived by her husband Mark Janikowski; children Tiffany (Ben) Herzfeldt and Tanner Janikowski; her father Leroy Tryba; siblings Debra Brosman, Greg Tryba, Bill (Liz) Tryba, Diane Tryba and Dennis (Kari) Tryba; her dog Bella and granddog Kinley; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Tryba and sister-in-law Rose Tryba.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. Florian Catholic Church, 500 Church Lane, Hatley. Visitation will take place from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston and again from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass on Friday at the church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Justin Asquith at the Aspirus Cancer Center for his care and compassion.

Judith L. Nelson

Judith Lee (Heintz) Nelson, 87, passed away on May 24, 2023, at Primrose Memory Care of Wausau following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Merrill, Wisconsin on May 26, 1935, Judy was the daughter of the late Leo and Dorana (Muck) Heintz. After graduating from UW-Stevens Point with a degree in Elementary Education, Judy worked as a first-grade teacher for several years.

Judy married Ronald Nelson on June 13, 1959, welcomed two children, and created a warm and loving home for her family in Wausau. When her children were young, Judy began teaching English as a second language in the Northcentral Technical College GOAL lab. She remained in this career teaching and helping students until her retirement. After the passing of her first husband, Judy married Russell in April of 1994. Later in life, Judy enjoyed many years of travel, and invested her life in family and friends. Some of her favorite times were making memories with her grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Judy found great joy and desire to help and serve others. She volunteered her time and talents at numerous Wausau charities and organizations. Among these were the Shrine Auxiliary, Easter Seals of Wisconsin, Altrusa International, Aspirus Hospital Festival of Trees, Midstate Epilepsy Association, and many years as a Leigh Yawkey Art Museum greeter. Judy was a long-time and active member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and served on numerous committees throughout the years.

Judy will always be remembered for her generosity, love, and gentle spirit.

Judy is survived by her daughter Kristin Nelson, and her husband Tim Jauernig, two grandchildren Tyler (Amelia) Jauernig and Jensen Jauernig, and one great-grandchild Cayde.

Judy was preceded in death by her first husband Ronald Nelson and her second husband Russell Stahnke and her son Brian (Nancy) Nelson.

Visitation will be held June 5, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, WI. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on June 6, 2023, at Wesley Methodist Church, 1101 Elm Street, Wausau, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial services will be held at the Restlawn Cemetery, Wausau following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Judy Nelson may directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service, c/o the Aspirus Health Foundation, 425 Pine Ridge Boulevard, Wausau, WI 54401 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Judy’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice and to the caregivers of Primrose Memory Care for the wonderful care and support given to her. Their gifts of kindness and love were appreciated and will certainly be passed along to others in need.

“A Life Well-Lived Leaves Behind a Beautiful Bouquet of Memories”-Marjolein Bastin

Rita R. Boser

Rita R Boser, 95, of Edgar, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on May 27, 2023.

Rita was born January 31, 1928, in Edgar, to parents Matthias and Mary (Wirkus) Boser. She worked as a secretary at Marathon Electric from the age of 19 until she retired. She also worked on the family farm, milking cows and doing the chores. Rita was known as a “cat lady” because she adored all the farm cats, making sure to feed and love each and every one of them. She was a devout Catholic and loved the Lord. She could be found at 10:00 am Mass at St John’s with her mother and father every Sunday. She took her parents on trips throughout the years, visiting Oregon, Milwaukee, and several other places. In her younger days, when she was done milking, on Saturdays she and her niece would go beer drinking at Prochnow’s and Rib River Ballroom and maybe have ONE beer. Her love for polkas still remained in her recent years. There are fond memories of Mike picking her up and dancing to polkas and bringing her a beer. She loved and appreciated her family dearly. Rita’s favorite thing was going out to eat, especially eating deep fried shrimp and fries! She enjoyed attending nieces and nephews weddings, baptisms, and family get-togethers. Our family will truly miss her.

Rita is survived by her many nieces and nephews and extended family. She will be deeply missed by her niece, guardian, and caretaker Shirley (Arlowe) Erickson and another niece, Karen Stoiber.

She is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Father Alan Wierzba will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita’s memory, to the church are appreciated.

We wish to thank the staff at Our House and Interim Hospice for their care over Rita.

Virginia Schulz

Virginia “Gin” Schulz, 89, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, under the care of Interim Hospice at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Marathon.

She was born on February 23, 1934, in Schnappsville, daughter of the late Frank and Agnes (Socha) Cichon. On November 30, 1969, she married Charles “Chuck” Schulz. They celebrated 49 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on February 4, 2019.

Gin retired from Wausau Insurance and enjoyed gardening and traveling especially to Las Vegas and Hawaii. She had a gentle spirit and friendly smile. Gin enjoyed cooking, especially her specialty, chili. She had a sweet tooth and always had mini candy bars and a cold beverage on hand for visitors. She grew up with a neighbor from Schnappsville who became her best friend and remained a lifelong friend, Rita Bonin, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Clara Cichon; step-children, Cheryl (Roger) Hubing and Lon Schulz, and nine nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by brothers, Alois, Alvin, Ervin and David Cichon.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Karen S. Clark

Karen S. Clark, 60, Wausau, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at her home on Friday, May 26, 2023.

She was born on June 11, 1962 to Lucille (Wilke) Jensen and the late Gerald Jensen. Karen was married to Gary Anderson, they had two children together and they later divorced. She then married Donald Clark on June 16, 2018. He passed away on November 17, 2022.

For more than 20 years Karen worked at Kolbe & Kolbe in Wausau. Some of her favorite pastimes included being the best mom in the world to her two daughters, spoiling her beautiful grandchildren, and being a proud dog lover. Family and friends always came first. She was known for her kind heart and witty responses.

Survivors include her mother, Lucille Jensen, her children, Megan (Nathan) Yolitz and Jamie Anderson (Devin Gosse), her sweet grandchildren, Addison, Lakelyn, and Wesley Yolitz, her stepchildren, Heidi (Ted) Menchara and Chad (Amber) Clark, and her two sisters, Barbara (Bob) Burr and Lisa Weiler.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Gerald and her husband, Donald Clark.

Memorial services will be held at Noon, Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society.

Henrietta T. Klumpyan

Henrietta “Honey” T. Klumpyan, 92, Wausau passed away peacefully while under the care of ProMedica Hospice at her home on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

She was born August 7, 1930 in Athens, daughter of the late Adolph and Josephine (Rosner) Heier. On June 16, 1951 she married Harvey B. Klumpyan at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2018.

Henrietta was deeply devoted to her faith and her family. She was the “best mom ever.” She was kind, caring, forgiving, respectful and did not judge others. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles, reading mystery murders, Friday old fashioned’s (with oranges & cherries) and polka dancing with her husband and friends on Sundays. She enjoyed her time traveling the United States with Harvey in their RV. The visits from her great granddaughters, Emelia and Madeline, were precious to her.

Survivors include her children, Jackie (Gary) Pacholke, Athens, Paulette (John) Finke, Wausau, Mark (Lauri) Klumpyan, Birnamwood and Jim Klumpyan, Wausau one daughter-in-law, Leta Klumpyan, Kronenwetter, and six grandchildren, Josh (Mandie) Finke, Kelsey (Matti) Okkonen, Kyra (Aaron) Gardner, Colin Klumpyan, Alexis Klumpyan and Andrew Klumpyan, two great granddaughters, Emelia and Madeline Finke, her sister, Sally Sobie, Milwaukee as well as several nieces and nephews.

Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband, her son Tom, and her siblings, George (Jack), Lawrence, Sylvester (Vessie), Agnes Heier, Helen Benoit, Marie Mathwick and Gertrude “Pat” Misiewicz.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Carol A. Kruger

Carol Kruger, 78, passed away gracefully on May 23rd 2023 in Menasha, WI. She was born on September 16th 1944 in Chester, PA, the daughter of Edgar and Carolyn (Weinlein) Bullen. Carol married the love of her life, Marc on December 17th 1962. They spent a little over 60 years together in a devotion most could only dream of. Their love story started with a double date and they eloped 6 months later. Throughout her life you could find her holding Marc’s hand and gazing at him with her beautiful blue eyes. They shared a not so secret code of squeezing hands three times to say “I love you.” Theirs is a love story for the ages. Second to devoted wife, Carol was a mother. She was so proud of her 4 children and made sure they pursued every dream; artist, helper of the less fortunate, dancer and chef. Carol dedicated her life to making sure her children were educated, outspoken and independent. She filled the house with books and smells of her amazing cooking. As a “Philly Girl” she cheered on the Eagles, made the best Italian cuisine and was the first person to tell a Wisconsin restaurant that their cheesesteak hoagie was all wrong. Carol made everyone feel like royalty in their home. She set the most beautiful table settings and ensured there were sweets hidden in almost every drawer of the house. She wrapped those she loved in beautiful quilts and smocked dresses. Many a summer afternoon you could hear Carol and her “Ya-Ya’s” laughing on the back porch finishing quilts for her children, grandchildren or for St Jude’s Children Hospital. She was an extremely talented artist though she rarely showed her work. Carol loved her grandchildren deeply and spoke of them with great pride. Family was everything to Carol. She will forever be loved as “Hon”, “mom”, “mama” and “nana”.

Carol is survived by husband: Marc Kruger; children: Gretchen (Anthony) Ugoretz, Sandra Kelch, Virginia (Christopher) Rye, Marc C. (Catherine) Kruger; grandchildren: Hunter “Bumper” Kelch, Chase Nghia Kelch, Emily Ugoretz, Sarah Ugoretz, Ashley Kruger, Isabelle Kruger, Evan Rye; siblings: Ruth Gingerich, Barbara Lawson, Leonard Bullen, Beth Haviland; many nieces and nephews; and a Special Nurse: Adrianne.

Carol was preceded by her parents: Edgar and Carolyn Bullen; mother- and father-in-law: Otto and Virginia Kruger; a sister: Lenore Rania; uncle and aunt: Andrew and Mary Wienlein; Special Dogs: Bridget, Tippy and Ching.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Wichmann Funeral Home Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha, with Chaplain Ben Brandes officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral chapel from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

Carol’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Oak Park Place of Menasha and St Croix Hospice Angels for their compassionate care.

Bea Timm

Bea Timm, 84, of Birnamwood, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Bea was born on November 23, 1938, the daughter of Alfred and Olive (Braun) Berg of Edgar.

On October 1, 1960, Bea was united in marriage to John Gutowski. Together the couple had four children, Lori (Brian Treu) Miller, Pam (Ron) Hegewald, Jeff (Kelly) Gutowski, and Brian (Nicky) Gutowski. John preceded her in death on March 24, 1972, as a result of a work (railroad) related accident.

In 1976, Bea married Dick Timm and moved to Birnamwood. They later divorced. For 20 years (from 1985-2005), Bea owned and operated a tavern, Stagger Inn, outside of Birnamwood along with two of her children. She enjoyed spending time with the locals, shaking dice, and loved a good argument. In her later years, she enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, feeding the birds and rabbits, and watching Law & Order.

In addition to her children, Bea is survived by ten grandchildren, Eric (Eva) Miller, Brittany (Joey) Prasalowicz, Katrina (Ryan Winslow) Miller, Andy (Andrea) Hegewald, Brandi (Roy) Safford, Brooke (Allen) Wierzba, Michael Hegewald, Brad Miller, Jess (Trevor) DePas, and Amber (Josh) Davids, and a bonus granddaughter, Abby Waniger; 15 great/step-great-grandchilren; three sisters, Marion King, Ruth Rogan and Pauline (Jerome) Krautkramer; three brothers, Len (Judy) Berg, Mike (Beth) Berg, and Paul (Debbi) Berg; sisters-in-law, Joyce Holzman and Pat Berg; brother-in-law, Joe (Shirley) Gutowski and many nieces and nephews.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; brother, Charlie Berg; brothers-in-law, Charles Rogan, Al King, Jerome Wisnewski, and Jim Gutowski; sisters-in-law, Joan Stuck and Jan Gutowski; niece, Michele LaPorte, and special friend, John McHugh.

A Graveside Service will be held for family and friends, at 11 AM on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Shawano Health Services for making her journey easier.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bea’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Like this: Like Loading...