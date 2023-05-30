Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Wausau East sophomore Cooper Bjerke shot a three-over par 75 to finish third and lock up a spot in next week’s state tournament at a WIAA Division 1 boys golf sectional Tuesday at RiverEdge Golf Course.

Parker Etzel shot an even-par 72 and teammates Will Schlitz and Ben Christenson had a 76 and 77, respectively, to lead Eau Claire Memorial to the team title with a score of 304. Lakeland was second with a 322 to earn the other state tournament berth.

The top two teams and top three individuals not on the qualifying teams earn berths in the 2023 WIAA State Boys Golf Championships, which will be held June 5-6 at Meadows Valley at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Bjerke, the Wisconsin Valley Conference individual champion, earned the top individual qualifying berth, while River Falls freshman Aidan Caufel had a 79 to tie for sixth, and Rhinelander sophomore Samuel Schoppe shot an 80 to take ninth and earn the other two spots.

Wausau East finished sixth in the team standings with a 338. Sawyer Krambs had and 84, Brody Trantow shot an 86, Zach Frangiskakis had a 93 and Vince Marohl had a 106 to round out the scoring for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau West’s Ryan Trucco had an 84 and Russell Harder shot a 98 as individual sectional qualifiers.

WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Sectional

May 30, at RiverEdge Golf Course, Marshfield

(*denotes state tournament qualifiers)

Team scores: *1. Eau Claire Memorial 304; *2. Lakeland 322; 3. Hudson 330; 4. River Falls 335; 5. Rhinelander 336; 6. Wausau East 338; 7. Marshfield 343; 8. Eau Claire North 348.

Individual scores: 1. Parker Etzel (ECM) 72; 2. Matt Haggart (LAK) 74; 3. *Cooper Bjerke (WE) 75; 4. Will Schlitz (ECM) 76; 5. Ben Christenson (ECM) 77; 6. Jack Rubo (LAK), Tyler DeBruyckere (ECM) and *Aidan Carufel (RF) 79; 9. *Samuel Schoppe (RH) 80; 10. Ryan Swanson (RF), Oscar Grothaus (HUD), Brady Gilbert (HUD), Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Matt Unger (New Richmond) 81; 15. Steffen Larson (ECN) and Sam Swaverly (HUD) 82; 17. Grayson Wagner (LAK) and Brody Kowieski (RH) 83; 19. Ryan Trucco (Wausau West), Matthew Marsollek (RF), Sawyer Krambs (WE) and Caden Kolinski (Chippewa Falls) 84; 23. Carter Lee (ECN) 85; 24. Andrew Henrichs (RH), Brody Trantow (WE), Davis Kock (LAK), Maxx Oertel (MAR), Tyler Heiman (MAR), Nic Logan (HUD), Carson Kohlrusch (New Richmond) and Hayden Ackerlund (Stevens Point) 86; 32. Blake Petroff (RH) and Drake Card (HUD) 87; 34. Judah Kruit (ECN) 88; 35. Nathan Earnest (Stevens Point) 89; 36. Simon Resnick (ECM) 90; 38. Will Benedict (RF) 91; 39. Connor O’Malley (RF) 92; 40. Jeremy Hensen (LAK), Jack Wendtland (ECN), Reagan Kruit (ECN), Kyle Berres (MAR) and Zach Frangiskakis (WE) 93; 45. Zander Maier (CF) 94; 46. Russell Harder (WW) 98; 47. Braden Mork (RH) 101; 48. Vince Marohl (WE) 106.

Like this: Like Loading...