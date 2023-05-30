For Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team will travel to Green Bay to play Notre Dame Academy in the first round of the playoffs in a game scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of the game will advance in the state playoffs, while the losing team’s season will end.

The Wolfpack finished the season fifth in the Bay Valley Conference with a 2-5 record while Notre Dame Academy finished third in the conference with a 5-2 record.

The teams met during the regular season on May 16 with Notre Dame winning a close and very physical contest in Wausau 13-11.

The other Bay Valley Conference playoff matchups include Kimberly at top-ranked Hudson, Appleton at DePere and Neenah at Bay Port.

The Wolfpack finished the regular season with an overall record of 4-13 record.

