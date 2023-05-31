Wausau Pilot & Review

Residents in Wausau with sensitive lung disease such as asthma along with children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion on Wednesday amid an orange level air quality advisory.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the ozone advisory for the counties of Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.

Under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rating scale, a Code Orange means air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The alert is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday and is connected to current meteorological conditions.

EPA officials point to information from clinical, epidemiological, and animal studies showing that exposure to ambient ozone is a risk factor for triggering acute and chronic health effects. These include chest discomfort, cough, and shortness of breath and increases in daily mortality and hospital admissions for respiratory disease in the general population as well as those with lung disease; asthma attacks in people with asthma; and the possible development of new cases of asthma and other respiratory disease in people exposed to ozone over many years.

For example, during and following days when ozone levels are high, people with asthma may experience worsening respiratory symptoms, need more medication, and be more likely to go to emergency rooms or be admitted to the hospital. As with most triggers, some people are more severely affected than others.

