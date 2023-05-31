Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews from at least five fire departments were called Wednesday to a blaze at a single-family home in Kronenwetter, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The blaze was reported at roughly 11:15 a.m. May 31 in the 1900 block of Creciente Drive. Kronenwetter crews first to arrive reported active flames on the second story of the home.

Crews responded a MABAS box alarm to request assistance in battling the blaze, which appears significant. MABAS is the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System that connects fire departments throughout the state.

There’s no official word on injuries or what may have started the blaze.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is received.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.