By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau resident is proposing a new concert venue near Athletic Park that would fill the demand for modern entertainment in the region.

The project could draw more than 250,000 visitors to the area with a total economic impact of $53 million each year.

VY (Vee-Why) Properties, LLC co-owned by Wausau resident Joe Ellis of JEM Productions, is proposing The River, a 3,500- person capacity concert venue near the city’s downtown. In a news release, Ellis said the project will be a key component in the region’s long-term strategic plan to attract and retain the next generation of residents and workers. About 1.8 million people live in the 100-mile radius surrounding Wausau, which has a robust performing arts community but no large-scale venue similar to the one proposed.

“The River will bring some of the biggest names in entertainment within feet of their fans, right here in Wausau,” Ellis said. “We are extremely excited to bring our industry knowledge and resources to this project.”

VY co-owner Anna Herman said a venue of this size and type would fill a massive gap in Wausau’s ability to serve the large touring market. Now, those types of concerts draw millions of dollars out of the central Wisconsin area for attendees who spend their money on entertainment in larger markets like Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Green Bay.

“We would like to see that money, and those fans, stay right here,” Herman said.

The proposed 58,000 square foot facility includes up to 10,000 square feet of commercial retail and rental space, a 7,000 square foot lobby reception area and a multi level concert hall in a mostly standing room format with the exception of limited premium seating in the VIP balcony.

“We love Wausau, and the arts culture here is excellent,” Ellis said. However, it is absolutely critical that the area maintains relevance in the live entertainment segment by continuing to meet growing industry and consumer demand, he added.

“At this very moment, larger markets are investing heavily into venues like ‘The River’ which motivates our residents, potential tourists, and the next generation to spend their time and money in cities with more entertainment options than Wausau currently has to offer,” Ellis said.

The facility aims to be a ‘value add’ to the community, by bringing millions in spending to area restaurants, hotels and retail, and by providing ample space for community activities such as Wausau Events’ “Concerts on the Square” to find refuge on rainy summer days.

In addition to live entertainment, the state of the art venue will allow Wausau to host large format corporate conferences, and will be home to additional retail and dining experiences on the riverfront. Herman also emphasized their commitment to community support through charitable giving to area causes at 5 percent of profits annually.

The precise location of the venue is not yet clear and project officials have not given a projected completion date.

The River concert venue is proposed for downtown Wausau near Athletic Park. Courtesy of VY

“At the end of the day we want to see our local economy thrive, we want tourism to grow, and we want to see the strategic goals of the community met. This project is an essential component for the long term economic health of the region” Ellis said, “And I must say, this a REALLY fun way to accomplish that goal!”

For the latest updates and information, visit the venue online @theriverconcerts (Facebook, Instagram) or www.theriverconcerts.com