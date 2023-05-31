For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks’ 2023 Northwoods League baseball opener on Tuesday at Athletic Park did not disappoint the home crowd.

After being shutout and only held to two hits Monday in Madison, Wausau found good rhythm and used a four-run fourth inning to help win its first game of the season, 6-2.

The Mallards (1-1) went ahead early, leading 2-0 through three full innings, but the Woodchucks didn’t bat an eye.

Key extra-base hits and stout pitching following the third inning gave the Woodchucks (1-1) the edge to earn win No. 1.

Pitcher Alex Breckheimer (Bryant & Stratton College) entered the game in relief of Christian Clack (Alabama-Birmingham) in the third trailing 2-0 and delivered big time. Breckheimer went 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, only two hits allowed, gave up no runs, and led three straight one-two-three innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh. He also was credited with the win.

The fourth inning alone was big for Wausau. It started with a single from Vincent Samuel (Indian River State College, Fla.), followed directly by an Austin Gomm (Parkland College) double — the first extra-base hit of the season for Wausau. Both would score, then Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) would reach on fielder’s choice and get to third on another double by Matt McGann (Albion College). They both scored off a single from Mike Adair (Dayton) followed by a Madison throwing error to give the Woodchucks a 4-2 lead.

Jurgella scored runs five and six, the fifth in the sixth inning off a Madison throwing error, and then he was driven in by a Ryan Birr (Kaskaskia College, Ill.) single in the eighth to give the Woodchucks the winning lead, 6-2.

Wausau’s homestand continues on Wednesday against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m.

