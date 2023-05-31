Damakant Jayshi

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission issued written warnings to three Wausau School Board members – James Bouche, Jon Creisher and Joanna Reyes – after determining they violated two campaign finance laws in the spring 2022 election.

Rather than fining the candidates, the Commission exercised its discretion and voted to issue written warnings in lieu of taking any enforcement action. No fines were issued.

The WEC met May 29 to consider ethics complaint against the three board members filed by Dr. Gillian Battino. According to an email written by Asst. Administrator of the WEC, Colette Greve, the Commission found probable cause for two violations. The matters are now closed.

One statute relates to reporting campaign contributions. Each candidate, through his or her campaign committee is obliged to report “all contributions, disbursements, and obligations received, made, and incurred by the candidate committee.” [According to Wisconsin State Legislature, disbursement means “any of the following: 1) an expenditure by a committee from the committee’s depository account; 2) the transfer of tangible personal property or services by a committee; and 3) a transfer of funds between committees.”]

A second statute relates to contribution limits.

The WEC assistant administrator wrote that the commission found campaign contributions related to Bouche, Creisher and Reyes had exceeded the applicable limit under state law. This standard settlement for violations of contribution limit, according to Greve, “is the amount by which the contribution exceeded the applicable limit. In this case, the standard settlement offer would be $3,995.32.” But, Greve added, the commission has not yet adopted a standard settlement schedule for violations of the statute on reporting contributions and disbursement.

Bouche, Creisher and Reyes had campaigned as a slate of candidates. Battino, who was one of the five candidates for three available seats on the board this year, lost the election.

When asked to respond to WEC’s decision, Bouche repeated what he had told Wausau Pilot & Review previously regarding the ethics complaint: that the commission had not given any “formal opinion” when his team filed the campaign finance report. “Consequently, procedures were followed as done in the past,” Bouche said. “This Formal comment by the WEC came out after our reporting; therefore ‘no penalty no foul’.”

Bouche, who is president of Wausau School Board, also shared a part of the WEC’s communication to him about its decision.

“…in recognition of the fact that the formal advisory opinion was adopted at the Commission’s meeting on February 16, 2022, and the joint communication expenses occurred between February 22, 2022, through March 22, 2022, and your indication that you reported based on your good faith interpretation of the statutes, the Commission voted to issue a written warning in lieu of taking any enforcement action.”

He declined to say whether he would appeal.

However, board member Reyes, who also maintained that she had not violated any laws, told this newspaper she is considering all available options regarding the commission’s decision.

“Preliminary, my Committee can address whether an appeal or other actions are being contemplated – the answer is, yes; all options are being explored to clarify the fact that no laws were violated.”

Creisher declined to respond to questions from Wausau Pilot & Review.

Meanwhile, Battino said the WEC’s response showed that “three of our current school board members, elected in 2022, won their races after the majority of their campaign spending breached our state campaign finance laws.”

She added that in the 2023 school board election, candidates Cory Sillars and Jennifer Paoli – both won the election – “circumvent(ed) state campaign finance laws, the very same laws winning candidates from 2021 and 2022 disregarded in their campaigns.”

She has filed complaints against Sillars and Paoli too. “Hopefully, this time we will not only get a ruling that confirms that our school board members have acted unethically (perhaps illegally) in their campaigns but also a fine that indicates that it will no longer be tolerated. Only then, can we have a fair school board election.”

Paoli did not respond to questions from this newspaper as of this writing. Sillars said he submitted his response to the WEC and hasn’t heard anything since.