MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to celebrate two Wisconsin state park milestones this weekend. Roche-A-Cri State Park will be celebrating its 75th anniversary and the Bearskin State Trail is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 3.

The Bearskin State Trail, with endpoints in Minocqua and Tomahawk, was converted from a rail line to a multi-use trail in 1973. Stop by the trailhead in Minocqua on June 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to meet with DNR staff and the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce for treats and fun. The Bearskin State Trail is a 21.5-mile four-season recreation trail and is known for passing through scenic Northwoods beauty.

Roche-A-Cri State Park in Friendship is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Join the Friends of Roche-A-Cri State Park from 1 to 3 p.m. at the picnic shelter for cake and refreshments. At 2 p.m., stop by the petroglyphs for a history talk. Roche-A-Cri is the site of petroglyphs carved before A.D. 900 and pictographs painted 400-500 years ago and includes Roche-A-Cri mound, a Cambrian sandstone remnant that was an island in Glacial Lake Wisconsin 15,000 years ago. At the top of the mound, a platform offers views of surrounding counties and mounds on the Central Sands Plains.

Established as a roadside area maintained by the State Highway Commission in 1937, Roche-A-Cri became a state park in 1948. Long before that, the abundance of rock art suggests that this place had special significance to the ancient inhabitants of the region. The artists are believed to be ancestors of the Ho-Chunk people.

These celebrations are part of the DNR’s 11th annual Free Fun Weekend, with free admission to all state parks, forests and recreation areas and state trail pass fees waived for all users 16 and older.

With 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes, the DNR invites Wisconsinites to discover a new favorite park, trail, forest or recreation area, or to try a new activity during Free Fun Weekend. This is the perfect time to get outdoors and find your adventure in Wisconsin.

Learn more about Free Fun Weekend in this previous news release.

Event Details:

Bearskin State Trail 50th Anniversary Celebration

Where: Minocqua Trailhead

When: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free; state trail pass fees waived for Free Fun Weekend

Description: Snacks and information from the Wisconsin DNR and Minocqua Chamber of Commerce.

Roche-A-Cri State Park 75th Anniversary Celebration

Where: Roche-A-Cri State Park

When: Saturday, June 3, 1 – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free, park admission fees waived

Description: Stop by the picnic shelter for cake and refreshments from the Friends of Roche-A-Cri. Meet at the petroglyphs at 2 p.m. for a history talk.

