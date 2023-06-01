This week’s featured cocktail is nothing short of mouthwatering – and, it comes with its own candy bar as a garnish. the Butterfinger Martini is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Butterfinger Martini

2 oz Skrewball Whiskey

2 oz Pineapple Juice

A smidgen of dark Creme de Cacao liqueur

Mini Butterfinger bar, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the ingredients into a shaker to combine, pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with a mini Butterfinger candy bar and serve. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.