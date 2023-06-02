STEVENS POINT – Take a few trips across the universe this summer at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Shows for all ages will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Special youth-focused programs for ages 5-12 will be offered on select Wednesdays with story time at 5:30 p.m. and the show at 6 p.m. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs.

The schedule for June planetarium shows includes:

Monday, June 5 – “Seeing! A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind”

Wednesday, June 7 – “Explore!”

Monday, June 12 – “Unveiling the Invisible Universe”

Wednesday, June 14 – “Back to the Moon for Good”

Monday, June 19 – “Phantom of the Universe”

Wednesday, June 21 – “Magic Globe” (6 p.m.), “The Sun, Our Living Star” (7 p.m.)

Monday, June 26 – “From Earth to the Universe”

Wednesday, June 28 – “Cosmic Castaways”

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Doors open 20-30 minutes before showtime. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program through July 21, by calling 715-346-2120 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory is closed for the summer and will reopen for viewings in mid-September.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/school-of-mathematics-computing-physics-and-astronomy/blocher-planetarium/.

