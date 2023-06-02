For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – If you’re not a fan of offense, you wouldn’t have enjoyed this one.

Right out the bat Thursday night at Athletic Park, runs were being scored and the offenses never let up as the Wausau Woodchucks pulled out a 15-11 win to complete a two-game sweep of the Lakeshore Chinooks in Northwoods League baseball action Thursday at Athletic Park.

It started with four runs in the first inning, with Lakeshore (1-3) leading 3-1.

Wausau (3-1) would put up a seven-run second inning immediately after and would not trail again. The closest Lakeshore would get was within one, which would happen after they recorded four runs in the third.

There was a total of 22 total runs scored in the first four innings.

Lakeshore would threaten in the ninth down eight by scoring four, but would still fall four runs short.

Pitcher Nate Nabholz (Towson) came in for the start of the fourth inning for Wausau and had a dominant outing. He would go five full innings with seven strikeouts, only allowing one hit and one walk. He was credited with the win.

Matt Del Sol (Grayson College, Texas) had his best outing this season, making the necessary plays at shortstop and going 3-for-5 with two singles and a double, and three RBI.

Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) hit his second home run in two nights, this time a solo shot to right field in the fourth. That would be the final Wausau run. Donohoe would go 3-for-3 in the game, with two singles, the aforementioned home run, a walk and four RBI.

Wausau will hit the road for the next two and face off against a 4-0 Green Bay team on Friday at 6:05 p.m.

