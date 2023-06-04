Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Become a Mobile Meals Volunteer. Aspirus Wausau Hospital needs help portioning out and packing 120-130 meals per day, then sorting them for delivery. This ongoing opportunity is available weekly, Sunday through Thursday. To apply, call Mary Dobeck at 715-847-2848 or volunteers@aspirus.org. Ages 14+.

Flexible Opportunity to be a Judicare Mediator. Judicare is seeking volunteers who will train to become mediators in association with the Marathon County Courts. Mediators would assist parties in settling disputes ranging from housing, small claims and family matters before they enter the court system. Training is conducted annually, and the time commitment is flexible. If you are interested in this opportunity, contact Randy Westgate at mediation@judicare.org or call 715-847-4501.

Chalkfest Volunteers Needed. Chalkfest Wausau is an annual event that takes place on the 400 Block of downtown Wausau. People from all walks of life create amazing artwork using only chalk pastels. The event draws thousands of people downtown to admire the incredible talent. Volunteers are needed June 23 through June 25. Contact Mort at bishopmcbain@gmail.com to learn more.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Preschool Supplies Needed. Marathon County Head Start is in need of materials to use in the classroom with its students. Highly needed items include tissues, 2-pocket folders and crayons. Contact Angie at angievisgar@mccdahs.org to see which items are most sought after.

Clothing Needed. United Way of Marathon County’s Community Clothing closet needs new or like-new clothing items in specific types and sizes. Visit unitedwaymc.org/community-closets to see which items are being accepted for donations.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

