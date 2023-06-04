For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team ran their winning streak to five and completed a two-game sweep of the Green Bay Rockers with an 8-4 victory Saturday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Wausau (5-1 Northwoods League) started off hot, scoring three runs in the first, two in the second, and two in the third.

The Woodchucks would also not allow any runs to Green Bay (4-2) past the third inning, where the Rockets put up three runs.

A run was added by Wausau in the seventh to extend its lead.

The Chucks have scored six runs or more in each game during their five-game winning streak.

Drew Berkland (Minnesota) hit the fourth Woodchucks’ home run this season in the third inning. It was a two-run shot over the wall in right field.

Austin Gomm (Parkland College, Ill.) would record RBI singles in the first and seventh innings

The Wausau bullpen did some great work, as after starter Isaac Crabb (LA Tech) gave up four runs, Green Bay would be held scoreless the rest of the night by Alex Breckheimer (Bryant & Stratton), Christian Clack (Alabama-Birmingham) and Caleb White (Eastern Oklahoma State).

The Woodchucks are back at Athletic Park for a two-game homestand starting Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against Fond du Lac.

