WAUSAU – Unlike the last few games, the bats were not as hot as the Wausau Woodchucks took on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park, but the pitching came through in flying colors.

Ethan Pecko, Nic Schutte and Colton Mercer combined on a no-hitter as the Woodchucks (6-1) won their sixth game in a row, defeating Fond du Lac 3-1 before a home crowd of 1,396.

The first couple innings for both Wausau and Fond du Lac (1-6) were slow, with both teams having 1-2-3 innings. That changed for the Woodchucks in the third inning when they scored one run.

A pitching duel ensued for the majority of the game, and Wausau did not allow Fond du Lac to score until the top of the eighth inning.

The Woodchucks would score two more runs in the seventh inning, holding off the Dock Spiders.

Pecko (Towson) put together a show stopping performance on the mound. He pitched seven full innings and recorded 11 strikeouts and only one walk. Schutte (Western Kentucky) allowed an unearned run as he walked two and the Chucks committed an error in his 2/3 of an inning, before Mercer (New Orleans) came in to get the final four outs and record the save.

Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) contributed greatly at the plate going 2-for-5 with two runs scored. His first score came on a sacrifice fly from Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) to deep left field in the third.

Jacob Schroeder (Illinois) and Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) also had RBI for the Woodchucks.

The Woodchucks remain will face Fond du Lac Dock Spiders as the two teams wrap up the two-game series Monday night at Athletic Park starting at 6:05 p.m.

